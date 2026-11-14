Marco Bezzecchi started from pole and led every lap to win MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix on November 8, 2026. Bezzecchi’s Qatar victory was the 12th MotoGP win of his career. Behind him, Marc Marquez finished second, which meant the championship could not be settled at Lusail. The decision now moves to Portugal.

The Aprilia Racing rider needed the result. A day earlier, his Saturday Sprint ended in a crash. On Sunday, however, he closed the door at the start and never gave up the lead over 22 laps.

Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez completed the podium in third for the Trackhouse team. Marquez, riding for the Ducati Lenovo Team, took second from him on the run out of the very last corner.

How Bezzecchi won Qatar from the front

Image Credit: Lukas Raich – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons

MotoGP’s official race report describes a win from start to finish. Polesitter Bezzecchi closed the door at the start, while Fernandez jumped Marquez for second. From there, the Italian controlled the race.

By half distance, Bezzecchi led Fernandez by 1.2 seconds. Meanwhile, Marquez and Pedro Acosta ran together 3.9 seconds back. The gap at the front never closed, and Bezzecchi went on to take the checkered flag first.

In fact, the official report calls it his 12th MotoGP win and his most important to date. That weight comes from the Saturday crash. Instead of losing ground, Bezzecchi turned the weekend around in a single afternoon. For Aprilia Racing, it was a two-rider points day, since Martin also finished seventh on the team’s second bike.

Marquez and Fernandez fight for second

However, the more dramatic battle ran behind the leader. Acosta passed Marquez at Turn 15 on lap 3 for third place. Later, on lap 6, Marquez took the spot back while Acosta was dealing with tyre pressure warnings. Acosta, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, eventually slipped back and finished sixth.

Then Marquez went to work. On lap 14 he set the fastest lap of the race, a 1:52.558, according to the official report. By lap 17, he and Fernandez were under a second apart for the first time.

Still, Fernandez held on until the last corner. Finally, Marquez grabbed second on the run out of the final turn. That pass was worth 20 points to Marquez, and Fernandez settled for third.

For Fernandez, the result still counted as a strong day. The official report says it was his sixth Sunday podium of the 2026 season.

The rest of the Qatar top 14

Ai Ogura made it two Trackhouse riders in the top four. Below the podium, here is the order as MotoGP’s official report lists it.

First, Ogura took fourth. Then came Enea Bastianini, fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, while Pedro Acosta was sixth for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Next, Jorge Martin finished seventh for Aprilia Racing.

After that, Fabio Di Giannantonio took eighth for Pertamina Enduro VR46, and Johann Zarco was ninth for Castrol Honda LCR. Meanwhile, Iker Lecuona rounded out the top 10 for BK8 Gresini Racing.

Behind them, Franco Morbidelli was 11th for VR46, and Fermin Aldeguer was 12th for Gresini. Finally, Maverick Viñales took 13th for Tech3, while Jake Dixon finished 14th for Honda HRC Castrol.

On the other hand, Diogo Moreira of Pro Honda LCR and Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing did not finish, both after problems during the race.

Why the title waits for Portugal

Before the race, Marquez had a chance to clinch. According to Crash.net’s race report, he needed to win the race and needed Jorge Martin to leave without points. Neither happened. Bezzecchi won, and Martin scored with seventh place.

As a result, the reigning champion’s bid for an eighth MotoGP title rolls on. Crash.net also notes that Martin keeps a chance at the crown over the final two races.

The path for Marquez is short, though. MotoGP’s own report says that if Marquez wins the Sprint in Portimao, he will be crowned 2026 World Champion.

Portugal is the second-to-last round of the season, and it comes a couple of weeks after Qatar. So, the next time the field lines up at Portimao, Marquez can end the fight on Saturday, before the Grand Prix even starts. If he doesn’t win that Sprint, the title stays open a little longer, and the riders chasing him get another chance.

In the end, the record from Lusail is clear. Bezzecchi started first, led all 22 laps and took his 12th MotoGP win on November 8, 2026.