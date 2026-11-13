Most people assume a cheap luxury car is cheap for a reason. So what happens when someone lines up a 200,000-mile Rolls-Royce Phantom against newer, pricier versions of the same car? One British car enthusiast did exactly that, and his verdict surprised even his co-host.

Image Credit: Autoalex Cars / YouTube (left); Sicnag / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (right)

The owner, who posts as @AutoalexCars, says he paid about $47,000 for his Phantom. He calls it the cheapest running and driving Phantom in the world. With a friend, he then set out to see what more money buys. All prices here were converted from British pounds to U.S. dollars at the day’s exchange rate and rounded.

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The Rolls-Royce Phantom That Cost Twice As Much

First, the pair looked at a Phantom priced at about $90,000. It had covered about 46,000 miles, roughly a quarter of the mileage on his car. Even so, they noticed a little corrosion on its hub caps and chrome.

Inside, the leather felt far softer than theirs. Still, they preferred the color and specification of their own car. Then they spotted something odd. The two chassis numbers were only 14 apart, and the date stamps showed the cars were built a month apart in 2006. In short, they had left the factory together and lived completely different lives.

Both cars shared one weakness, though. The hood struts on each were tired. Meanwhile, his own car had started a new oil leak from the oil cap since arriving.

A 2019 Phantom VIII With Real Muscle

Next came a 2019 Phantom with about 37,000 miles, owned by a friend and priced at about $294,000. According to the pair, it keeps a 6.75-liter V12 but adds twin turbos, for 550 horsepower against 450 in the older car. It also has four-wheel steering, a starlight headliner and doors that close at the press of a button.

“I can see where the money goes.”

On the road, the newer car felt lighter to steer and far quicker than they expected. When the driver pressed the throttle, both men reacted at once.

“That is absolutely rapid.”

“This has no right being that fast.”

A Brand New Phantom At About $736,000

After that, they visited a London showroom to see a brand new Phantom priced at about $736,000. Its green paint, cream interior and thick wool carpets impressed them both. However, they also noticed that it had no sunroof, which their old car does have. They even saw an extremely limited centenary edition worth about $2.3 million.

Then came the real question. If the new car costs about 16 times more than his, is it 16 times better?

“Is this 16 times better or thereabouts?”

Neither of them thought so. Instead, he argues that, for value, his high-mileage car is the best Phantom money can buy. They add that the more they drive it, the more they love it.

What To Know Before Buying A High-Mileage Luxury Car

A cheap Phantom can be a great deal, but it is rarely a cheap car to own. Here is what we took from the comparison:

Compare a bargain against a low-mileage example to see where the wear really shows.

Expect small faults, such as tired struts, worn leather and minor oil leaks.

Check parts supply before you buy, since big luxury cars need big spares.

Judge the specification as well as the price. A cheaper car may suit you better.

Remember that newer tech, like four-wheel steering, adds comfort and repair risk.

Where Things Stand

For now, the owner is keeping his 200,000-mile Phantom and plans to drive it home for the weekend. He and his co-host even plan to look into fitting a starlight headliner. As the video ends, though, they are reminded of one more job. The old car also has a coolant leak to sort out.