Buying a car online without seeing it is always a gamble. However, the stakes climb fast when the car is a 2016 Dodge Viper ACR with the Extreme Aero package and the winning bid is $129,000. One buyer took that bet on a Viper that had spent its life at a racing school, and the first push across a warehouse floor made him nervous.

Image Credit: Percepcar USA / YouTube (left); MercurySable99 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (right)

The buyer, who documents his rescues as @percepcarUSA, says the car came from a racing school where a different student drove it every class. When the school shut down, the car went to an online auction. He placed his bid on the last day and soon got an email saying it had been accepted.

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A Dodge Viper ACR Covered In Dust

At the auction yard, he found the Viper under a thick layer of dust. Still, the original paint and stripes were there, along with the double carbon wing, front splitter and rear diffuser. According to him, the car uses a naturally aspirated 8.4-liter V10 with 645 horsepower and a six-speed manual.

Then the crew pushed it about 30 feet. As a result, two warning signs appeared at once. Oil was left on the floor, and a click came from the back with every turn of the wheel.

“Right then, I froze, and I realized I might have bought myself a problem!”

To make things worse, he says the factory no longer makes the part behind that click. So the car went straight back to his shop and onto the lift.

What The Mechanic Found Inside The Differential

First, his mechanic, Benjamim, spun the rear wheel by hand and listened. The noise seemed to come from the middle of the rear end, so the differential became the suspect. He also notes that this type of Viper has a known rear axle problem, and a click like this is one of its signs.

Next, Benjamim drained the differential oil. Much less came out than the axle should hold, and it carried metal dust. That missing oil, the buyer realized, explained the puddle at the auction. Once the unit was apart, the ring gear showed a chipped tooth, and the pinion was worn.

In his view, taking the car to a track like that would risk the whole axle in the first hard corner. Therefore, a quick fix was off the table.

The Hunt For The Last New Axle

He explains that the factory fix for this whine is a complete new rear axle. Finding one turned out to be the hard part.

“At the dealership, the answer came in a single word. Discontinued.”

Meanwhile, a sports car salvage yard had Vipers torn apart, but no complete differential. Finally, he found what he describes as the last new axle left, still in its factory box at a shop in another state. The catch was that it came from the street version of the Viper.

“It cost four thousand nine hundred ninety-four dollars and sixty cents, and that price hurt.”

Benjamim then made a request without explaining it. He wanted the original rear cover from the track version. Later, he showed why. On the old axle, the edge of the breather was dark and still sticky with oil. According to the video, the track cover has a baffle that keeps oil away from the breather in hard corners. For that reason, he fitted it to the new axle, filled it with fresh oil and also changed the engine oil and coolant.

Back On The Track Where It Used To Teach

Meanwhile, the rest of the car got a full wash, clay bar and polish. The crew decided to keep the stripes. After that, the buyer took the Viper back to the same track where the school once held its classes.

“No whine and no click.”

By his count, the car came out to about $134,000 all in. He says a new one would cost about $270,000 and a used one in good shape is worth about $220,000. In other words, he figures a sale in that range would leave a profit of about $86,000, although the video stops short of a sale.

Lessons For Anyone Buying A Track Car At Auction

This rescue worked out, but it could easily have gone the other way. Here is what we took from it:

Treat any oil on the floor under an auction car as a clue, not a stain.

Push the car before you load it and listen for clicks or whines from the drivetrain.

Ask what life the car lived. A school or rental car may have had many drivers.

Check parts availability first, especially on a model that is out of production.

Budget for the drivetrain, not just the paint, on any car built for the track.

Where Things Stand

For now, the Viper is running again, and its rear end stays quiet on the track. The buyer has not said whether he will keep it or sell it near the value he estimates. Either way, a car that nearly stalled on a discontinued part is back doing what it was built for.