Ford has shown the NASCAR Cup Mustang it will race from 2027, and it is based on the Mustang Dark Horse SC, a 795-horsepower road car that customers can buy. Ford revealed the race car on November 11, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway. Its competitive debut comes during Daytona Speedweeks, ending with the 69th Daytona 500 on February 21.

The unveiling took place inside the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America at the speedway. It came just ahead of a new Ford event called the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. That road-course race put 12 Ford Racing drivers in Mustang Dark Horse R cars, paired into teams for the six military branches.

Ford said proceeds from that race support military members, veterans and their families. Ford scheduled it live on USA Network from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

Still, the race car was the headline. Its biggest visual change sits up front, because Ford gave it a sharper nose. The company says that shape does a job on both the road car and the race car.

What’s new on the 2027 NASCAR Cup Mustang

Image Credit: Charles from Port Chester, New York – CC0/Wiki Commons

According to Ford’s announcement on its From the Road site, the nose is the most notable change. Ford designed it to improve aerodynamics. On the road car it adds cooling, while on the race car it adds downforce.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing, explained the thinking. “Racing makes our road cars better, and our road cars make our race cars better,” he said. He added that Ford worked “key elements from the Dark Horse SC into the new Mustang race car.”

According to RACER, Ford says the car keeps the Mustang’s look but was built as a race car from the start. Race engineers worked with Ford’s designers on it. Rushbrook also set a clear goal. “We believe this car will put us in a position to win a lot of races and championships in the years ahead,” he said.

Even so, the car is not an all-new chassis. According to Auto Action’s report on the reveal, it still runs on NASCAR’s Next Gen platform. It also keeps the series’ regulated, naturally aspirated V8 rather than the road car’s supercharged engine. Instead, the new body is the next step in the Mustang’s Cup development.

The 795-hp road car behind it

The Dark Horse SC is the street side of the story. Ford’s model page lists a supercharged 5.2-liter cross-plane V8 shared with the Mustang GTD. It makes up to 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque.

Then power goes through a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a carbon-fiber driveshaft. In addition, Brembo brakes come standard, with six-piston calipers in front. Meanwhile, the optional Track Pack adds a carbon-fiber rear wing. Ford says that package makes about 620 pounds of downforce at 180 mph.

Ford first showed the Dark Horse SC in January at its season launch in Detroit. At that event, Mark Rushbrook announced that the car would come to the Cup Series in 2027. Ryan Blaney drove the production car in for the reveal.

Testing and the drivers’ reaction

Meanwhile, the race car has already turned laps. Auto Action reports that a camouflaged 2027 Mustang ran at Charlotte on October 13. It took part in a NASCAR and Goodyear tire test alongside a Chevrolet and a Toyota.

So far, only one driver has driven it in testing. According to RACER’s report from the unveiling, that driver is Zane Smith of Front Row Motorsports. Auto Action adds that Front Row’s No. 38 team helped develop the new body.

Still, the Penske drivers are eager to try it. “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of this new Mustang at Daytona,” Joey Logano said. Ryan Blaney, however, set his sights even higher. “I can’t think of a better way to get started than by winning the Daytona 500,” he said.

What the Mustang has won in Cup so far

The Mustang replaced the Fusion in the Cup Series in 2019. Since then, it has won three drivers’ championships, according to RACER. Logano took the title in 2022 and 2024, and Blaney won it in 2023.

Ford also counts 80 Cup Series victories for the Mustang, as reported by Auto Action. That total includes two wins each in the Daytona 500, the Southern 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Brickyard 400. Earlier, the Dark Horse body joined the series in 2024.

Ford’s Cup effort runs through Team Penske, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports. In addition, the Wood Brothers field a Mustang.

When the new Mustang races

Finally, the schedule is set. Auto Action lists the Clash at Daytona on February 13. After that, the new Mustang lines up for its first points race, the 69th Daytona 500, on Sunday, February 21, 2027.