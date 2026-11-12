Honda recalls 635,808 Pilots, MDXs and TLXs because their power steering assist can suddenly cut out

Honda is recalling 635,808 vehicles because their electric power steering assist can suddenly cut out. The Honda power steering recall covers 2023–2025 Honda Pilot, 2022–2024 Acura MDX and 2021–2025 Acura TLX models. At the dealer, the fix is a free software update.

The cause is software, not a broken part. Under certain conditions, the steering control unit can switch itself into a failsafe mode. When that happens, the driver loses power assist and the wheel suddenly takes much more effort to turn.

Owners do not need to park their vehicles while they wait. Even so, anyone who drives one of these models should check the VIN now and book the update once letters arrive.

What goes wrong in the Honda power steering recall

Image Credit: MercurySable99 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons

The details come from NHTSA campaign 26V721000. According to the agency’s summary, the software for the electric power steering (EPS) assist “may cause the EPS system to enter a failsafe mode, resulting in a loss of power steering assist.”

NHTSA also spells out the risk. A loss of power steering assist “can increase the risk of a crash or injury,” the summary says. Honda filed its report with the agency on October 29, 2026.

The steering itself does not disconnect. Instead, the electric motor stops helping, so the driver has to turn the wheel with muscle alone. AutoGuide reported that the sudden jump in effort can make the vehicles hard to control at low speeds or mid-corner. In addition, AutoGuide said that warning lights come on in the instrument cluster when the assist drops out.

Which Pilots, MDXs and TLXs are included

NHTSA lists three model lines and 11 model years in all:

2023, 2024 and 2025 Honda Pilot

2022, 2023 and 2024 Acura MDX

2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Acura TLX

Together, the campaign covers 635,808 vehicles across the two brands. The NHTSA record files the defect under the electric power assist part of the steering system.

The Pilot is the best-known name here, but the recall reaches both Acura lines as well. So the VIN check below matters for owners of all three.

How Honda will fix it

The remedy is simple. Dealers “will reprogram the EPS control unit, free of charge,” according to the NHTSA record. Because the problem lives in software, dealers don’t need to swap any steering parts.

Owners still need a dealer visit, though. NHTSA’s record shows the fix is not an over-the-air update. It also shows no “park it” or “park outside” warning for this campaign.

Honda expects to mail owner letters on December 14, 2026. Honda’s own recall codes are KQB and TQA. Owners can also call Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870.

Check your VIN today

Owners do not have to wait for the letter. Affected VINs became searchable on NHTSA.gov on November 11, 2026, the agency says. To check, enter the 17-character VIN from the dashboard or the registration into the lookup on NHTSA’s recall page.

If the lookup shows the recall, call a Honda or Acura dealer to book the update. Then, until the dealer finishes the work, be ready for heavier steering. In particular, keep both hands on the wheel in parking lots, where drivers feel the loss of assist most.

Not the first software fix for these models

Honda also recalled the same three nameplates for software early last year. In that case, the problem sat in the engine computer, not the steering. WardsAuto reported in February 2025 that Honda recalled up to 294,612 Pilot, MDX Type S and TLX Type S models over engine control software that could cause stalling or a sudden loss of power.

That earlier campaign also ended in a dealer reprogram. By January 16, 2025, Honda had received 674 warranty claims tied to stalling, WardsAuto reported.

The current-generation Pilot also had an earlier steering recall. In November 2023, CarComplaints reported that Honda recalled about 519 U.S. 2023–2024 Pilots because a loose ball bearing in the steering gear box could lock the steering. Dealers replaced the steering racks on those SUVs.

This new campaign is far larger than that 2023 steering recall. With 635,808 vehicles involved, owner letters go out on December 14, 2026, and the VIN lookup is already live on NHTSA.gov.