Car Dealer Buys A ‘Vandalized’ 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR Sight Unseen For Just Under £28,000, Then Finds The Damage Came From A Peeled-Off Wrap

Buying a car you’ve never seen in person is a gamble, even for people who do it for a living. A UK used-car dealer who posts as @CalvinsCarDiary took that gamble on a 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR that an auction listed as vandalized.

Image Credit: Calvin’s Car Diary / YouTube (left); Damian B Oh / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (right)

He found it late one night in an auction’s buy-it-now section and paid just under £28,000 including fees. By his estimate, the same car is worth about £37,000 in perfect condition.

He knew of three problems before he left: the vandal damage, a pulley noise noted on the inspection report and no MOT test since 2024.

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First Look At The Range Rover Sport SVR

Then he drove about three hours to Manchester to collect it.

“First impressions are not good,” he admits.

Paint was missing in patches all over the body. The rear diffuser was pink, the brake calipers looked pink and the door handles were black. On top of that, someone had smashed the rear light lens, the headlights wore a dark tint and the tailgate wouldn’t open.

Inside, the printed service history turned out to be for a different car, an Evoque. The infotainment screen also had a crack.

There was good news, though. The SUV has a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and 69,000 miles, and he found a carbon-fiber hood under the paint.

Solving The Mystery Of The Damage

The more he looked, the more one theory made sense. In his view, nobody vandalized the car at all. Instead, he believes a previous owner vinyl wrapped it, and when the wrap came off, the paint came with it.

Later, his cameraman found photos of the car online that showed it wrapped pink with a black hood. That explained the pink trim left behind.

The mechanical side looked better than expected, too. When he started it, he heard none of the pulley noise from the report, and his scanner showed no fault codes. The air conditioning worked, and later the tailgate opened normally as well.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover,” he says behind the wheel.

What He Had Done To It

Back home, the list of work was long. The body shop resprayed the whole car and exposed the carbon on the hood with a painted edge. Meanwhile, the calipers went back to red, the diffuser turned black and the wrap came off the handles.

He also sent the wheels out for a refurb, fitted a new rear light and added a new infotainment screen. Finally, the car got an alignment, a service and a fresh MOT.

“It looks like a different car,” he says when he sees it finished.

Lessons Before Buying A Damaged Car At Auction

His purchase offers a few takeaways for anyone eyeing a cheap, damaged car at auction:

Run a history check first, so you know about past damage, finance and mileage.

Read the inspection report closely, but check every noted fault yourself.

Study the listing photos for clues, such as odd colors or missing trim.

Budget for paint, parts and labor, because cosmetic damage can still cost a lot.

Check the paperwork, since missing documents and wrong service records add hassle.

Where The Range Rover Sport SVR Stands

Today the SUV wears fresh paint, has a new service and is back on the road. A few small jobs remain, such as a polish, some leftover tint and an SVR badge for the tailgate.

As for its future, he’s now offering the car as a prize to his audience.