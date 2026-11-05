Woman Buys The Cheapest Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Gallardo She Could Find, Then A Dealership Scan Blames A Leaking Actuator For Its Missing Gears

Buying the cheapest version of a dream car usually comes with a catch. For a car builder who posts as @EmeliaHartford, the catch on her twin-turbo Lamborghini Gallardo was a gearbox that refused to find third and fifth.

Image Credit: EmeliaHartford / YouTube (left); Ethan Llamas / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (right)

She says she bought the 2006 Gallardo as-is a few weeks earlier. It came with a story, too. According to what she was told, a previous owner jump-started the car and fried its electronics, and it then passed through several sets of hands without a fix.

She got the engine running herself. However, the automated gearbox still skipped two gears, so she drove it to a Lamborghini dealer that had offered to help.

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A Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Gallardo With A Story

The car is a Verde green Gallardo with a twin-turbo V10 and 35,000 miles on the clock. In her view, that isn’t a lot for a car that’s meant to be driven.

Her symptoms were specific. On upshifts, it takes first and second, then drops to neutral instead of third. It will grab fourth, skip fifth and then take sixth. Downshifts, on the other hand, work through every gear.

“The transmission is broken and won’t shift into third and fifth gear,” she explains at the start.

Because the gearbox made no bad noises and wasn’t leaking, she hoped it was only a calibration problem.

What The Dealer Scan Found

At Lamborghini Newport Beach, a technician plugged the car into the factory scan tool. Surprisingly, it showed no stored transmission faults.

Next, he watched the line pressure. At rest it sat around 44 bar, which he called good. Between shifts, however, it dipped to 36 and then 34 bar, and he says it shouldn’t drop below 38.

He then tried a gear-learn routine. It failed, because the system saw the pressure fall too low and stopped.

So their conclusion was that the actuator on top of the gearbox is likely leaking internally. That’s fixable, but she says used units online start at about $3,000.

A Brutal Inspection

Before deciding what to do, she asked the shop for a full inspection.

“I’m going to need you to be brutal,” she tells them.

The list was long. The technician measured clutch wear at 4.7 of 5.7 millimeters. He also flagged a six-year-old battery, a hole in the floor pan, a cracked drive belt and an oil leak near the turbo return lines.

On top of that, he found a leaking dry-sump oil tank, a brake wear light, a missing hood strut and hoses held on with zip ties.

Still, there was good news. The engine threw no codes, and the technician called it a pretty sound Gallardo, apart from the cosmetics.

Lessons For Anyone Eyeing A Cheap Exotic

Her visit offers a few takeaways for anyone tempted by a bargain supercar:

Ask for the car’s history, and assume you’ll need to sort things out if there is none.

Budget for a full baseline service, including fluids and belts, right after purchase.

Find someone with the factory scan tool, because a generic scanner may miss the real problem.

Get a written list of faults before you start buying parts.

Remember that a cheap purchase price rarely means cheap repairs.

Where The Lamborghini Gallardo Stands

For now, she’s taking the car home. She plans to replace or rebuild the actuator herself, then return so the dealer can bleed the system and run the gear-learn.

She’s also weighing a bigger change. Since the actuator has to come out anyway, she says a gated manual swap could be the cooler option.