Shop Crew Pays $18,000 For A New Transmission For A Wrecked, Rat-Chewed Corvette ZR1, Then Tears Open The Old One And Says Only The Input Shafts Seem To Differ

Anyone who has fixed a wrecked car knows the moment when the parts bill stops making sense. For one shop crew, that moment arrived in a single cardboard box holding a transmission for a Corvette ZR1.

Image Credit: goonzquad / YouTube (left); John Bauld / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (right)

The crew behind @goonzquad is rebuilding a C8 Corvette ZR1 that was hit from behind. A rat also moved in while it sat, chewing through wiring. In their latest update they finally start putting the car back together, and they open up the old gearbox to find out what the money bought.

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An $18,000 Box

The crew had already fitted new frame rails. Now the parts they had been waiting for were in, starting with the transmission. They said GM would not supply the parts they needed to repair the wrecked unit, which had some damage and cracks, so they bought a complete new one.

“And this is an $18,000 transmission.”

That same delivery brought a rear fiberglass tub section, a new wiring harness and the subframe. The crew said the subframe finally came in undamaged after about three tries.

The Rat Did More Damage Than Expected

The first job was swapping the engine wiring harness that the accident had damaged. They hoped to save parts of it, but the closer they looked, the worse it got. The rat had chewed through wires right up to a sensor and had left foam and droppings behind.

“This wiring harness is actually beyond repair.”

They ordered a new harness expecting a wait, since many parts had been on back order. It arrived the next day. With that in hand, they cleaned and painted the new frame rails, fitted the harness and the new transmission, and bolted up the new subframe.

Looking Like A Corvette Again

Next the crew glued in the rear tub section, chiseling away old panel bond so it would sit at the right height. A day later they test-fitted the quarter panels, the trunk lid, the rear bumper and the big ZR1 wing. They said the panels lined up better than they expected on the first try.

There was one catch. The car could not be started in this video, because the crew is still missing the body harness that connects to the main computer. They also still need one rocker panel, which they described as hard to find.

Inside The Corvette ZR1’s Old Transmission

With the car back on its wheels, the crew tore down the old Corvette ZR1 transmission to see what makes it so special. They found more rat droppings in the valve body and a broken chunk at the bottom of the case.

Then came the surprise. Comparing parts and part numbers with a regular C8 transmission, they said the only clear change they could find was a stronger inner and outer input shaft, along with a shot peening process meant to help resist fatigue. The gears looked the same to them.

“It’s nothing that you can really see.”

They said they even asked an overseas supplier of transmission cases whether a regular C8 case would work for the ZR1, and were told the company could not say. By their numbers, a regular C8 transmission costs about $5,000 used. They said they were happy with the new unit, just not with the bill.

“Not happy with prices.”

Lessons For Anyone Rebuilding A Wrecked Late-Model Car

Price the hardest parts first. A single drivetrain part can decide whether a rebuild makes sense.

Check whether the maker will sell repair parts or only complete assemblies.

Look for animal damage on any car that has sat, especially in wiring and foam.

Expect back orders, and test-fit panels before paint so problems show early.

Where Things Stand

For now, the ZR1 has its new transmission, new frame rails and most of its body back on. The crew plans to install the body harness and try to start the car in the next video, after they tear into the interior to finish the wiring.