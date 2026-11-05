The Dukes of Hazzard used up an estimated 250 to 350 Dodge Chargers playing the General Lee

The Dukes of Hazzard went through somewhere between 250 and 350 Dodge Chargers to keep the General Lee on screen. That estimate comes from Hagerty, and the spread itself tells the story: nobody kept an exact count. The General Lee Charger jumped, slid and landed hard in almost every episode, and most of the cars never drove again.

The show made the 1969 Charger one of the most recognizable cars on television. At the same time, it used up a huge number of real ones. That is part of why a genuine, documented General Lee is now so hard to find.

Here is how many cars the show really used, why they wore out so fast and what the surviving ones are worth.

How many Chargers played the General Lee

Image Credit: Xnatedawgx – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wiki Commons

According to Hagerty’s look at the secrets of the General Lee, the number of cars sacrificed runs “anywhere from 250 to 350,” depending on the source. Hagerty also notes that the series was produced between 1979 and 1985. Over that run, the car appeared in 144 of the show’s 145 episodes.

Other estimates land in the same range. For instance, John Schneider, who played Bo Duke, told an interviewer in 2021 that his “conservative estimate is 329.” He based it on roughly 150 shows and two cars per show. Meanwhile, the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois puts the figure at more than 230 Chargers damaged or destroyed, according to SlashGear.

Consumer Guide offers a wider range of 200 to more than 300 cars. So the true number is unknown. Even so, every source agrees it ran into the hundreds.

Why the cars wore out so fast

The jumps did most of the damage. Hagerty says the crew often scrapped a car after fairly minor stunt damage, usually from one of the show’s big leaps. Schneider explained the problem plainly: the cars “didn’t land well.” On impact, the radiator would shove back and the fan would come through it.

As a result, very few cars were healthy enough to reuse. Some became parts donors for the next General Lee instead. The cars also carried extra weight. When a fan later bought the very first car, its trunk was still full of cement ballast.

The doors were another trademark. Hagerty says they were welded shut because of “racin’ rules,” as the Duke boys put it on the show.

Finding enough 1969 Chargers

Supply became a real headache. By the time the show was rolling, a 1969 Charger was about 10 years old and getting harder to find, SlashGear notes. So the production bought cars from private owners. It also dressed up other Chargers to pass as 1969 models; Consumer Guide says a 1968 Charger was often made to look like a 1969.

Under the hood, the cars were far from identical. According to Consumer Guide, the show used Chargers with 318, 383 and 440 V8s. However, no 426 Hemis were used, and most of the cars had automatic transmissions. The wheels weren’t factory parts, either. Hagerty says they were American Racing Vector wheels, a style the company still sells.

Late in the show’s run, the search got almost comical. Hagerty reports that the production company rented a light plane to scan rural areas for Chargers sitting in fields and yards.

How many real General Lees survive

Survivors are scarce. Hagerty says fewer than 20 documented production cars still exist, while replicas likely number in the thousands. Consumer Guide puts the figure at 18. Documentation is the hard part, because outside builders sourced and built some cars before the studio moved the work in-house.

One survivor sits at the Volo Auto Museum. According to SlashGear’s report on the Dukes of Hazzard Chargers, it is one of six General Lees built while the first episodes were filmed in Georgia. Three of those six were wrecked.

What Lee 1 sold for

The most famous survivor is Lee 1, the first car built for the show. It made the jump over a Hazzard County police car that appears in the opening credits. Fox News reports that the crew filmed that scene at Oxford College on Veterans Day in 1978, and the landing wrecked the car.

Afterward, Lee 1 spent most of its life in a junkyard. Then the president of a General Lee fan club bought it for less than $1,000, roughly a decade before it went up for sale. Later, it received a full restoration that included major frame repairs, according to Consumer Guide.

By comparison, a replica built for Schneider brought $450,000 at Barrett-Jackson in 2008. The real Lee 1 crossed the same company’s block in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January 2012 with no reserve. According to Fox News, the first General Lee Charger sold for $110,000, and Consumer Guide names the buyer as pro golfer Bubba Watson.