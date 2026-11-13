Farrell’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially at UPMC Horizon. If you’re in nursing or medical physics, there are some strong full-time options close to home.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Farrell, PA (UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley & Greenville campuses)

(UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley & Greenville campuses) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time RN role providing inpatient and outpatient care in a 54-bed community hospital that’s also the women’s health hub for the region (labor & delivery, postpartum, oncology, ED, and more). UPMC highlights sign-on bonuses on select units, loan repayment for 2026–27 grads, up to 5.5 weeks PTO plus 7 holidays, tuition help, and career ladders. Rotating 12-hour shifts; new grads can start with a temporary permit while working toward full licensure.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Farrell, PA (UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for an experienced RN on the LDRP unit (labor, delivery, postpartum, and Level II NICU) handling about 1,000 deliveries a year. You’ll lead and mentor nurses, help with hiring and evaluations, guide clinical practice, and still jump in on patient care when needed. Requires 3+ years of nursing experience, BS/BSN, and RN license, with ACLS and NRP within a year.

Employer: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Location: Farrell, PA (UPMC Horizon, 2200 Memorial Drive)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced physics role in an ACRO-accredited radiation oncology center with Varian TrueBeam and Clinac iX, Eclipse/Aria, IMRT, VMAT, SBRT, 4D CT, and gated treatments. You’ll handle QA, dosimetry, commissioning, and treatment planning, working closely with another physicist and a 40+ person physics team across the UPMC network. M.S. or Ph.D. in (Medical) Physics required; board certification and 3+ years clinical experience preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want next, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.