🏥 Farrell, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Farrell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, thanks to UPMC Horizon and nearby hospitals. If you’re in nursing or medicine and want strong benefits plus a community feel, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Farrell, PA (UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley)

(UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes career ladder and tuition reimbursement)

Work in a close‑knit Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum unit that handles about 1,000 births a year, with an 11‑bed L&D, 16‑bed postpartum unit, and Level II NICU. Great for new or early‑career RNs (L&D or Med Surg experience preferred) who want strong teamwork, ongoing simulation training, and options for night/weekend premium programs after 6+ months of experience.

Employer: UPMC Magee at UPMC Horizon

UPMC Magee at UPMC Horizon Location: Farrell, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $500K base (experience-based) + $35K starting bonus + productivity bonuses

Join a busy, well-supported OB/GYN team in a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care. You’ll work with 6 OB/GYNs and 13 APPs/midwives, covering about 1,100 deliveries and 1,000+ surgical cases a year, with robotics, 24/7 anesthesia, and a Level II NICU. Includes 30 days PTO/CME, malpractice coverage, retirement plans with match, and a family‑friendly suburban location about an hour from Pittsburgh.

Employer: UPMC Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine

UPMC Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine Location: Farrell, PA & New Castle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (new, more competitive pay structure in 2025 with higher base and premiums)

Daytime schedule with defined M–F daylight coverage and structured in‑house and beeper call, supervising CRNAs (about 2.75:1). You’ll see a wide mix of adult cases across two community hospitals, with an academic appointment, chances for extra earnings, relocation support, CME allowance, and generous PTO.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.