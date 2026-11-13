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🎓 Farragut, TN Education Jobs – Multiple Roles at Jersey College
Farragut’s education scene is growing, especially in nursing and student support. If you like helping people learn and launch new careers, these local roles are worth a look.
Instructor for a Nursing College (Registered Nurse Instructor)
- Employer: Jersey College
- Location: Farragut, TN (clinical sites in long-term care, sub-acute, and acute settings)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach future nurses in clinical settings, guide their professional growth, and help shape the next wave of RNs and PNs. You’ll need an MSN, a valid RN license, and 3+ years of recent RN experience; teaching experience is a plus but not required.
Admissions Representative
- Employer: Jersey College
- Location: On-site in Knoxville – 10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 (serving the Farragut area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help future nursing students understand their options, complete applications, and get started in school. This role mixes campus tours, interviews, and admin work, and comes with health insurance, employer-paid LTD & life, 401(k) with match, and PTO. HS diploma/GED and 1+ year of related experience preferred.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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