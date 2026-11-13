Farragut’s education scene is growing, especially in nursing and student support. If you like helping people learn and launch new careers, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Farragut, TN (clinical sites in long-term care, sub-acute, and acute settings)

(clinical sites in long-term care, sub-acute, and acute settings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach future nurses in clinical settings, guide their professional growth, and help shape the next wave of RNs and PNs. You’ll need an MSN, a valid RN license, and 3+ years of recent RN experience; teaching experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: On-site in Knoxville – 10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 (serving the Farragut area)

(serving the Farragut area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help future nursing students understand their options, complete applications, and get started in school. This role mixes campus tours, interviews, and admin work, and comes with health insurance, employer-paid LTD & life, 401(k) with match, and PTO. HS diploma/GED and 1+ year of related experience preferred.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.