Farragut’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to dialysis to pet health. Here are several local roles hiring now if you want steady work helping people (and pets!).

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Farragut, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.94 per hour

Hands-on role helping vets and techs care for pets, keep exams running smoothly, and educate pet owners. Good fit if you love animals and want career growth, with training, strong health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and wellness plans for your own pets.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: 111 S Campbell Station Rd, Farragut, TN 37934

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive total rewards + 401(k) match)

Outpatient dialysis role where you build long-term relationships with patients facing kidney disease. No dialysis experience required – DaVita provides paid training plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, family support resources, and career growth paths.

Employer: Autumn Care Assisted Living

Location: Farragut, TN

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Blend of direct resident care and laundry/housekeeping in an assisted living setting. Great if you’re patient and kind, with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers training and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.