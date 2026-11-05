🛒 Farragut, TN Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

Farragut’s grocery and retail scene is busy and growing, with several chains hiring for full-time roles. If you like a fast pace, helping customers, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Farragut, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store’s online shopping department, from hiring and scheduling to making sure orders are picked accurately and on time. This is a hands-on supervisor role with a focus on customer satisfaction, team development, and meeting sales and budget goals.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Farragut, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run all things digital: curbside, Instacart, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and more, making sure online orders are fast, accurate, and well-presented. This role blends behind-the-scenes order management with front-end guest service, plus access to strong benefits and store discounts.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Farragut, TN

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Starting Pay: $18.00/hour (scheduled increases up to $20.00/hour by Year 5)

Help with stocking, cashiering, curbside pickup, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying active, working on a small team, and want clear hourly pay and raises laid out up front.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.