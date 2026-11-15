Farmville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Full-time, hourly (min. 52 hrs/week)

Salary: Pay range listed on posting (varies by experience and shift)

Pay range listed on posting (varies by experience and shift) Perks: Weekly pay, performance bonuses, 401(k) from Day 1, PTO & holiday pay, $1,500 sign-on bonus (after 6 months)

This is a hands-on convenience store leadership role where you run the whole location—staffing, inventory, banking, and customer service. Good fit if you have open availability, like leading a team, and don’t mind jumping in on the register, stocking, and keeping the store spotless.

Employer: Green Front Furniture

Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep one of Virginia’s best-known furniture stores looking sharp. You’ll receive and prep merchandise, set up floor displays, and help customers load purchases—great if you like physical work, variety, and being part of a tight-knit team. Saturdays are required, and a valid driver’s license and clean record are needed (box truck experience is a plus).

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update these pages with new openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.