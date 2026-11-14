Farmville’s retail scene is busy, and several local spots are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant cashier role where you’ll greet guests, handle orders, and be part of the game-day energy. Good fit if you enjoy the Food & Beverage scene and want to grow in restaurant work.

Employer: GPM Investments

Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job keeping a convenience store clean, stocked, and welcoming. You’ll work with shelves, coolers, and cleaning tasks, and you should be able to lift up to 50 lbs and stay active all shift.

Employer: Penelope

Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12.77–$13.25 per hour

Boutique role helping customers pick out fashion and jewelry, with an employee discount and in-person work. Great if you love style, people, and can work flexible hours, especially during the Christmas season (including Christmas Eve).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.