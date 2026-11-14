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⚠️ Nov 18 hearing on Farmville manufactured homes rules
⚠️ Share your input on Farmville’s manufactured homes rules
The Farmville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM in the Council Chamber (2nd floor, Town Hall, 116 North Main Street, Farmville, VA).
They’ll take comments on Case ZTA26-004, a proposal to update Chapter 29 “Zoning and Subdivision” so it matches new Virginia Code rules for manufactured homes.
You can:
- Speak in person at the hearing, or
- Send written comments by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 to:
- Email: mwatkins@farmvilleva.com
- Mail: PO Drawer 368, Farmville, VA 23901
Questions? Contact Department of Community Development, 116 North Main Street, PO Drawer 368, Farmville, VA 23901, or call (434) 392-8465 between 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, Monday–Friday.
Need ADA accommodations? Call Julie Moore, Interim Town Manager, at (434) 392-5686 before the meeting.
More Info: Planning Commission | Public Hearing Notice • Farm...
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