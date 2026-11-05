undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Farmville, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings
Farmville has some solid sales roles right now, from flexible student work to long-term insurance careers with training.
Here are a few worth a closer look:
StarLink Campus Sales Representative
- Employer: Mosaic North America (Acosta Group company)
- Location: Farmville, VA (assigned field territory)
- Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: Hourly base pay + $200 per qualified activation (range listed: $7.25–$150.00/hr depending on performance)
Field sales role supporting the SpaceX Starlink Customer Acquisition Program, ideal for students. Flexible hours around classes, paid training, mileage reimbursement, cell phone stipend, and no prior sales experience required.
Licensed Insurance Sales Agent
- Employer: Kemper Life
- Location: Farmville, VA
- Type: Full-time, field role with benefits
- Pay: Uncapped commissions + up to $4,750 in first-year bonuses (commission + collections-based)
You’ll manage an assigned book of business, make home visits, collect premiums, and sell new policies. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and a clear bonus path in year one for fully licensed agents.
Insurance Agent Trainee (Life Insurance Sales Agent)
- Employer: Kemper Life
- Location: Farmville, VA
- Type: Full-time, field role with benefits
- Pay: Commission-based, with paid training while you get licensed
Great if you’re new to insurance. Kemper provides free study tools, classroom and field training, then assigns you a territory with existing customers so you can earn from collected premiums plus new sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby or upcoming training classes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.