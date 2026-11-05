📣 Farmville, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

Farmville has some solid sales roles right now, from flexible student work to long-term insurance careers with training.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Mosaic North America (Acosta Group company)

Mosaic North America (Acosta Group company) Location: Farmville, VA (assigned field territory)

(assigned field territory) Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Pay: Hourly base pay + $200 per qualified activation (range listed: $7.25–$150.00/hr depending on performance)

Field sales role supporting the SpaceX Starlink Customer Acquisition Program, ideal for students. Flexible hours around classes, paid training, mileage reimbursement, cell phone stipend, and no prior sales experience required.

Employer: Kemper Life

Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Full-time, field role with benefits

Pay: Uncapped commissions + up to $4,750 in first-year bonuses (commission + collections-based)

You’ll manage an assigned book of business, make home visits, collect premiums, and sell new policies. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and a clear bonus path in year one for fully licensed agents.

Employer: Kemper Life

Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Full-time, field role with benefits

Pay: Commission-based, with paid training while you get licensed

Great if you’re new to insurance. Kemper provides free study tools, classroom and field training, then assigns you a territory with existing customers so you can earn from collected premiums plus new sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby or upcoming training classes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.