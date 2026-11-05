🏥 Farmville, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Farmville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already certified. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: UVA Health

UVA Health Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.37 – $28.47/hour

Hands-on role caring for patients with kidney failure and chronic kidney disease in a clinical setting. Great fit if you want direct patient care, steady hours, and strong benefits from a major health system. High school diploma required; dialysis tech certification within 18 months of hire and AHA BLS needed.

Employer: Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad

Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Listed as part-time on posting; role is full-time 12-hour shifts, 3 days/week

Listed as on posting; role is Pay: $19.00 – $26.00/hour (based on experience)

Front-line EMS position responding to 911 calls across Farmville and Prince Edward County. Good for experienced EMTs who want a flexible 3-day schedule, 100% employer-covered health insurance, IRA match, and continuing education support. VAOEMS EMT certification, CPR, EVOC, and a Virginia driver’s license are required.

Employer: Centra Medical Group

Centra Medical Group Location: Farmville, VA

Type: Part-time (3p–11p)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level bedside role where you provide continuous observation and basic personal care to keep patients safe. Good option if you have a high school diploma/GED, want to get hospital experience, and like one-on-one patient interaction under the guidance of an RN.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Farmville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.