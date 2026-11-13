Brookhaven Animal Shelter is seeking a new home for Kenzie, a 4-year-old female dog who was found abandoned and pregnant and has since raised her puppies and is now ready for adoption as a pet. Staff recommend a calm, loving home where she can be the only dog, with children around 10 years or older, and a family that can offer cuddles, playtime, and attention. For adoption details, call (631) 451-6950 or view her profile here: Pet Finder Profile.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Brookhaven