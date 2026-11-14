Farmington’s healthcare scene is growing, with new clinics and wellness options popping up around Station Park and beyond. Here are a few local roles that mix patient care with real room to grow.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Farmington, UT (Station Park)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + variable compensation (range not listed)

Learn the optical trade from a licensed or certified mentor while helping people see better every day. This role is great if you love people, want a medical-oriented career, and like the idea of paid training, health/vision/dental benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and free eyewear.

Employer: Lunura (functional medicine & aesthetics clinic)

(functional medicine & aesthetics clinic) Location: Farmington, UT

Type: Part-time (8–16 hours/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $75.00 per hour

Join a new wellness clinic focused on hormones, medical weight loss, and aesthetics, with flexible scheduling and room to grow as the practice expands. Experience is a plus but not required—they’ll train the right NP or PA and even welcome new grads.

Employer: Not listed (mental health facility)

Not listed (mental health facility) Location: Farmington, UT

Type: Contract / 1099

Pay: $25.00 – $50.00 per hour

Provide gentle yoga classes and massage therapy in a mental health setting, helping clients with mindfulness, mobility, and stress relief. You’ll need certifications and licensing in both yoga and massage, your own liability insurance, and comfort working in an emotionally sensitive environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to other roles at the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.