🛒 Farmington, UT Retail Jobs: Multiple Store & Manager Roles

Farmington’s Station Park is buzzing with new and growing stores, and several are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Farmington, UT

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Work overnight to restock shelves, set signage, and keep the store looking sharp so daytime teams can focus on customers. This role is active, includes lifting up to 50 lbs, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus store discounts.

Employer: Purple

Location: Station Park, Farmington, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000/year + monthly commission on qualifying mattress sales

Lead a small team in a modern mattress showroom, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly day to day. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years retail experience, enjoy coaching a team, and want strong perks like health benefits, 401(k) match, flexible vacation, and an employee discount (including a complimentary mattress).

Employer: Cozy Earth

Location: Station Park, Farmington, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Open and lead a new Cozy Earth store, owning sales results, customer experience, and team hiring/training. Ideal if you have 5–7 years retail experience, like building a team from the ground up, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), flexible PTO, wellness perks, and strong product discounts.

Employer: Altar'd State / Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Location: Station Park, Farmington, UT

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find outfits and gifts in a boutique-style women’s fashion store during the busy holiday season. You’ll focus on customer service, sales, and keeping the store looking beautiful, with perks like a generous associate discount, 401(k) with company match, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.