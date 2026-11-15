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🛒 Farmington, NM Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Farmington’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from entry-level sales to store leadership.
Retail Sales – Part Time (Customer Service Associate)
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers with home improvement projects, from finding products to mixing paint and loading carts. Good fit if you like staying active, learning different departments, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount even in a part-time role.
Store Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $56,500 – $125,000/year (range from employer)
Lead a full Walgreens store, including pharmacy and front-end retail. You’ll manage sales, staffing, training, and store operations, with a clear path to grow and strong pay transparency plus Walgreens’ standard benefits (see their benefits link in the posting).
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Farmington, NM 87402
- Type: Part-time (listed as part-time in posting)
- Salary: Not listed
Be the face of Best Buy, helping customers pick the right tech, handling checkout, and keeping shelves stocked. Comes with employee discounts, competitive pay, and benefits options plus training if you’re new to retail.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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