Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for travelers and therapists. If you’re open to contracts or home-care work, there’s good money and solid experience on the table.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)

Travel, full-time (listed as internship) Pay: Estimated $3,068/week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(wages + housing + M&I per diem) Schedule: Nights, 40 hrs/week, 4x10s, 13-week contract (some details note 4 weeks) starting 11/30/2026

Travel CT/Radiologic Tech role with strong weekly pay, housing support, and recruiter backing so you can focus on patient care. Great fit if you have at least 2 years’ experience, solid communication skills, and want a high-paying night shift contract.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)

Travel, full-time (listed as internship) Pay: Estimated $2,988/week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(wages + housing + M&I per diem) Schedule: Nights, 40 hrs/week, 4x10s, 13-week contract (some details note 4 weeks) starting 11/30/2026

Another CT Tech travel option with slightly lower but still strong weekly pay and the same AHS traveler perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and housing allowance. Ideal if you want flexibility plus a solid paycheck.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll set up ventilators, monitors, CPAP, and oxygen equipment—often in patients’ homes—while teaching them how to use it safely. Good match if you like one-on-one patient education, don’t mind driving your own car, and can share in an on-call rotation.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Farmington, NM (Rehab facility)

(Rehab facility) Type: Full-time travel , 13-week contract

, contract Pay: $2,240–$2,407/week

Schedule: Days, 40 hrs/week, ASAP start

Rehab PT contract where you’ll handle day-to-day PT services in the facility. Great if you have at least 1 year of PT experience, NM license, AHA BLS, and want strong pay plus benefits from day one and CEU access.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Farmington, NM (Hospital)

(Hospital) Type: Full-time travel , 13-week contract

, contract Pay: $2,114–$2,281/week

Schedule: Days, 10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week, ASAP start

Hospital-based acute care SLP role treating inpatients and working closely with families and staff. Best for SLPs with at least 1 year of experience, NM license, AHA BLS, and interest in a well-supported travel contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar openings in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.