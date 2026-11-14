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🍽️ Farmington NM Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Farmington’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are building up their teams. If you like fast‑paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Pizza Hut (Ayvaz Pizza) – E 20th St
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza, Pizza Hut franchise)
- Location: 2710 E 20th St, Farmington, NM 87402
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy Pizza Hut, lead a team, and keep the store running smoothly day to day. This role comes with training for growth, chances for internal promotion, tuition help, and even on‑demand Daily Pay if you qualify.
Assistant Manager – Pizza Hut (Ayvaz Pizza) – W Main St
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza, Pizza Hut franchise)
- Location: 657 W Main, Farmington, NM 87401
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same Assistant Manager role at a different Farmington location, ideal if you want leadership experience in a fast‑paced restaurant. You’ll help with hiring, scheduling, and coaching the crew, with similar perks like tuition assistance and Daily Pay eligibility.
Meat Cutter / Meat Department Associate
- Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role in the meat department doing cutting, wrapping, stocking, and helping customers. Good fit if you like physical work, learning a trade, and don’t mind weekends and holidays in a fast‑moving grocery setting.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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