Farmington’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are building up their teams. If you like fast‑paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza, Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza, Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 2710 E 20th St, Farmington, NM 87402

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, lead a team, and keep the store running smoothly day to day. This role comes with training for growth, chances for internal promotion, tuition help, and even on‑demand Daily Pay if you qualify.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza, Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza, Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 657 W Main, Farmington, NM 87401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Assistant Manager role at a different Farmington location, ideal if you want leadership experience in a fast‑paced restaurant. You’ll help with hiring, scheduling, and coaching the crew, with similar perks like tuition assistance and Daily Pay eligibility.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role in the meat department doing cutting, wrapping, stocking, and helping customers. Good fit if you like physical work, learning a trade, and don’t mind weekends and holidays in a fast‑moving grocery setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.