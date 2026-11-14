Farmington’s logistics scene is busy, especially around building materials and yard work. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll load and unload building materials, build safe truck loads for job sites, and move products with a forklift and other equipment. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, at least 3 months of similar experience, and forklift certification, and you don’t mind working outdoors in a yard environment and lifting up to 80 lbs.

If something looks right for you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.