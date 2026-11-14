Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for travel techs and local support staff. If you’re in allied health or patient care, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr shifts Pay: $3,212 per week

This role is ideal if you’re a Nuclear Medicine Tech who likes steady daytime hours and short-term assignments. Treva offers weekly pay and full medical, dental, and vision benefits plus a 401(k).

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr evening shifts

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr shifts Pay: $2,861 per week

Great fit if you prefer evening work and want a solid 13-week CT contract. Comes with weekly pay and full benefits through Treva.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr shifts Start Date: 11/14/2026

Pay: $3,011 per week

If you’re a Radiation Therapist wanting strong pay and daytime hours, this 13-week assignment with a long-time travel agency could be a great next step.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Retail pharmacist role focused on accurate dispensing, vaccines, and patient counseling in a busy grocery setting. You’ll lead the pharmacy team, manage inventory, and ensure compliance with all state and federal laws.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr shifts Pay: $2,776 per week

Day-shift PT contract with steady hours, ideal if you like working with a variety of patients while exploring northwest New Mexico.

Employer: Basin Home Health & Hospice

Location: Farmington, NM (On the road)

Type: Full-time , on-call, 40 hours/week guaranteed

, on-call, Pay: $13.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, vision, paid time off

Non-medical home care role focused on housekeeping, personal care standby help, errands, and meal prep so clients can stay safely at home. Good fit if you’re kind, reliable, can lift 50 lbs, and have a car with insurance.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 26 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr evening shifts (12:30 PM–9:00 PM)

, , , 8-hr shifts (12:30 PM–9:00 PM) Pay: $2,707 per week

Longer evening CT contract for techs with 2+ years of experience. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match through American Traveler.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 17 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr night shifts (9:00 PM–7:00 AM)

, , , 10-hr shifts (9:00 PM–7:00 AM) Pay: $2,667 per week

Night-owl CT techs can lock in a solid 17-week contract with premium benefits and housing stipends, plus 24/7 recruiter support.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can flag you for similar roles in Farmington and nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.