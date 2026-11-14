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Farmington
🏥 Farmington NM Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel Roles
12 days ago
Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for travel techs and local support staff. If you’re in allied health or patient care, this is a good moment to look around.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist - $3,212/week
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,212 per week
This role is ideal if you’re a Nuclear Medicine Tech who likes steady daytime hours and short-term assignments. Treva offers weekly pay and full medical, dental, and vision benefits plus a 401(k).
Travel CT Technologist - $2,861/week (Evenings)
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr evening shifts
- Pay: $2,861 per week
Great fit if you prefer evening work and want a solid 13-week CT contract. Comes with weekly pay and full benefits through Treva.
Travel Radiation Therapist - $3,011/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Start Date: 11/14/2026
- Pay: $3,011 per week
If you’re a Radiation Therapist wanting strong pay and daytime hours, this 13-week assignment with a long-time travel agency could be a great next step.
PHARMACY / PHARMACIST
- Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Retail pharmacist role focused on accurate dispensing, vaccines, and patient counseling in a busy grocery setting. You’ll lead the pharmacy team, manage inventory, and ensure compliance with all state and federal laws.
Travel Physical Therapist - $2,776/week
- Employer: Lifepoint Health®
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,776 per week
Day-shift PT contract with steady hours, ideal if you like working with a variety of patients while exploring northwest New Mexico.
On Call Homemaker Aide – 40 Hrs/Week Guaranteed
- Employer: Basin Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Farmington, NM (On the road)
- Type: Full-time, on-call, 40 hours/week guaranteed
- Pay: $13.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), dental, vision, paid time off
Non-medical home care role focused on housekeeping, personal care standby help, errands, and meal prep so clients can stay safely at home. Good fit if you’re kind, reliable, can lift 50 lbs, and have a car with insurance.
Travel CT Technologist - $2,707/week (Evenings, 26 Weeks)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr evening shifts (12:30 PM–9:00 PM)
- Pay: $2,707 per week
Longer evening CT contract for techs with 2+ years of experience. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match through American Traveler.
Travel CT Technologist - $2,667/week (Nights, 17 Weeks)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 17 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts (9:00 PM–7:00 AM)
- Pay: $2,667 per week
Night-owl CT techs can lock in a solid 17-week contract with premium benefits and housing stipends, plus 24/7 recruiter support.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can flag you for similar roles in Farmington and nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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