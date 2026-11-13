📅 Adult Sculpt 360 fitness class in Farmington

Bring strength and stretching together in Sculpt 360, a full‑body workout for adults 18+.

The class combines:

High‑rep, low‑impact strength moves to build functional strength and stability

Core work, stretching, and mobility on the mat to help release stress

All fitness levels are welcome, and the instructor provides modifications.

Schedule:

Wednesdays, 1/6/2027 – 2/10/2027

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM

6 sessions (make‑up dates for cancelled classes: 2/17 and 2/24)

Location:

Recreational Services – 1928 Rec. Studio/Gymnasium in Farmington, CT

Cost:

$99.00 for residents

for residents $109.00 for non‑residents

To join, log in to the Farmington recreation site, find “Sculpt 360 Fitness”, and register while 18 seats are still available.