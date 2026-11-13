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Farmington
📅 Adult Sculpt 360 fitness class starts January 6 in Farmington
11 days ago
📅 Adult Sculpt 360 fitness class in Farmington
Bring strength and stretching together in Sculpt 360, a full‑body workout for adults 18+.
The class combines:
- High‑rep, low‑impact strength moves to build functional strength and stability
- Core work, stretching, and mobility on the mat to help release stress
All fitness levels are welcome, and the instructor provides modifications.
Schedule:
- Wednesdays, 1/6/2027 – 2/10/2027
- 5:15 PM – 6:00 PM
- 6 sessions (make‑up dates for cancelled classes: 2/17 and 2/24)
Location:
- Recreational Services – 1928 Rec. Studio/Gymnasium in Farmington, CT
Cost:
- $99.00 for residents
- $109.00 for non‑residents
To join, log in to the Farmington recreation site, find “Sculpt 360 Fitness”, and register while 18 seats are still available.
More Info: Town of Farmington: Sculpt 360 Fitness, Adults
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