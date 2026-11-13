Farmington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in energy and banking. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Interstate Petroleum Inc (posted via Greenland Global )

Interstate Petroleum Inc (posted via ) Location: Farmington / Shiprock, NM (Horseshoe Gallup oilfield, San Juan County)

(Horseshoe Gallup oilfield, San Juan County) Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 per year , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time

Lead day‑to‑day field operations on a redevelopment project with both existing and new wells. You’ll supervise crews and contractors, plan daily work and logistics, enforce HSE standards, track production and costs, and be the main on‑site contact for vendors and landowners. Hands‑on oilfield experience is required; San Juan Basin/Four Corners experience and Mandarin are a plus.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Farmington & Shiprock, NM (multiple possible branches)

(multiple possible branches) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Posting end date: December 4, 2026 (may close earlier)

Run a Wells Fargo branch as the sales and service leader, growing checking, deposits, lending, and investments while coaching a team. You’ll go through a Branch Manager Readiness Program with training, mentoring, and job shadowing before taking over a branch. Requires 5+ years in banking/financial services/branch network and 2+ years of leadership, plus the ability to work some Saturdays and travel in the area during training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.