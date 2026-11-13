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👔 Farmington, NM Management Jobs With Multiple Openings
Farmington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in energy and banking. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of strong options to check out this week.
Oilfield Foreman / Field Supervisor – Horseshoe Gallup Project
- Employer: Interstate Petroleum Inc (posted via Greenland Global)
- Location: Farmington / Shiprock, NM (Horseshoe Gallup oilfield, San Juan County)
- Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 per year, depending on experience
- Type: Full-time
Lead day‑to‑day field operations on a redevelopment project with both existing and new wells. You’ll supervise crews and contractors, plan daily work and logistics, enforce HSE standards, track production and costs, and be the main on‑site contact for vendors and landowners. Hands‑on oilfield experience is required; San Juan Basin/Four Corners experience and Mandarin are a plus.
Branch Manager – Farmington/Shiprock
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Farmington & Shiprock, NM (multiple possible branches)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Posting end date: December 4, 2026 (may close earlier)
Run a Wells Fargo branch as the sales and service leader, growing checking, deposits, lending, and investments while coaching a team. You’ll go through a Branch Manager Readiness Program with training, mentoring, and job shadowing before taking over a branch. Requires 5+ years in banking/financial services/branch network and 2+ years of leadership, plus the ability to work some Saturdays and travel in the area during training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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