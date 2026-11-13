Farmington has some solid driving gigs right now, from local delivery to high-earning OTR work. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of full-time and part-time options to check out.

Employer: Border States

Border States Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, skills, and location)

(pay based on experience, skills, and location) Deadline: Posted until filled

Drive routes to customer sites and branch locations, help load/unload, and keep up with DOT logs and inspections. This role stands out because Border States is 100% employee‑owned with a competitive benefits package (health, dental, vision, ESOP, 401(k), paid holidays, volunteer time, and more).

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Farmington, NM (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is trucking tied to live entertainment. Highlights include all miles paid (loaded & empty), guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Mattress Outlet

Location: 619 W Main St, Farmington, NM 87401

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour + 1% commission on personal sales

Mix of box-truck deliveries and in-store customer service/sales. You get paid training (2–3 weeks), employee discount after 3 months, and performance-based raises, with a flexible schedule between 10:00 AM–6:00 PM Mon–Sat, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM Sun.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often update openings or add similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.