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🚌 Farmington, NM Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles
Farmington has some solid driving gigs right now, from local delivery to high-earning OTR work. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of full-time and part-time options to check out.
Delivery Driver – Employee‑Owner
- Employer: Border States
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, skills, and location)
- Deadline: Posted until filled
Drive routes to customer sites and branch locations, help load/unload, and keep up with DOT logs and inspections. This role stands out because Border States is 100% employee‑owned with a competitive benefits package (health, dental, vision, ESOP, 401(k), paid holidays, volunteer time, and more).
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Farmington, NM (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)
Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is trucking tied to live entertainment. Highlights include all miles paid (loaded & empty), guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.
Part-Time Delivery Driver
- Employer: Mattress Outlet
- Location: 619 W Main St, Farmington, NM 87401
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour + 1% commission on personal sales
Mix of box-truck deliveries and in-store customer service/sales. You get paid training (2–3 weeks), employee discount after 3 months, and performance-based raises, with a flexible schedule between 10:00 AM–6:00 PM Mon–Sat, 11:00 AM–5:00 PM Sun.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often update openings or add similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.