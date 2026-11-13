Farmington’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both steady full-time work and flexible side income. Here are several solid roles you can jump on this week.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)

Rollins, Inc. (Orkin) Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average first year $57,784–$75,000 (base + commission)

Field sales role helping homeowners protect their homes from pests. Comes with company vehicle, benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and full training—no prior industry experience needed.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Farmington, NM (remote/local)

Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Sell Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, mostly from home, with virtual training and very flexible scheduling. Good fit if you want to build sales skills around school, another job, or family time.

Employer: Farm Bureau Financial Services

Location: Farmington, NM (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

On-site role helping local clients with auto, home, life, farm/ranch, and business insurance. Includes on-the-job training, paid time off, and a clear path to grow in insurance and financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours, training, and growth paths can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.