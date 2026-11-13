Farmington has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Farmington Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (505) 599-1098

Ned is a medium-sized mixed breed boy with a rich brown coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. If you’re looking for a solid companion to share walks, couch time, and everyday life, Ned could be your guy.

👉 Meet Ned and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Farmington Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (505) 599-1098

Trixie is a young puppy with a mostly white coat and sweet brown patches. She’s at that fun, learning-everything stage and will need a family ready to guide her with patience, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Farmington Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (505) 599-1098

Dixie is a white-and-black puppy who’s just starting out in life. She’ll need a caring home that can help her grow into a confident, well-mannered dog through gentle training, playtime, and routine.

👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Farmington Regional Animal Shelter at (505) 599-1098 or visit in person to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.