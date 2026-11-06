🛒 Farmington, NM Retail & Banking Jobs With Multiple Openings

Farmington’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people in person, there are several solid options hiring locally.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like staying active, working across different departments, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 3554 E Main St, Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $48,930–$75,000 (hourly + uncapped commission for top sellers)

Front-line sales role helping customers choose phones, plans, and services using a consultative approach. Comes with strong commission potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: Yesway

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store: schedule staff, handle customer issues, oversee stocking, and watch daily profits. Offers medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays for eligible roles.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 501 E 20th St, Farmington, NM 87401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: 22 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Work in-branch helping customers open accounts, handle daily banking, and apply for credit while also working the teller line. Good path if you want career growth in banking, structured training, and like building long-term customer relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, benefits, growth path) make it worth a shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.