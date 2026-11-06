🏥 Farmington NM Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Tech Roles

Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel tech gigs to steady clinic roles. If you’re in scrubs (or want to be), there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel, Internship (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts, 13 weeks)

Pay: $2,431 per week

This MRI Tech contract is great if you like variety and premium travel pay. You’ll prep and position patients, take histories, and support imaging procedures while exploring northwest New Mexico.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions

National Staffing Solutions Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel, Internship (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts, 13 weeks)

Pay: $2,701 per week

Perfect for an experienced Rad Tech who wants steady daytime hours and strong weekly pay. You’ll handle patient education, positioning, and imaging support on a travel contract.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: 801 West Broadway, Farmington, NM 87401

Type: Full‑time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8‑hour shifts; weekends/holidays off

This PD RN role mixes clinic care, home visits, and patient teaching so people can manage dialysis at home. Good fit if you like autonomy, case management, and a weekday schedule with full benefits.

Employer: D&SDT – Headmaster LLP

Location: Farmington, NM (in‑person)

Type: Full‑time / Part‑time / Contract

Pay: About $70–$80 per hour (per candidate tested)

You’ll observe CNA skills exams in 4‑hour blocks, checking off steps on a computerized system. Great if you want flexible, low‑lift RN work that’s easier on your body and lets you help grow the nurse aide workforce.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full‑time

This role keeps you in the heart of the pharmacy, handling prescriptions, data entry, and customer questions. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, like a fast pace, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and growth in a big retail chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.