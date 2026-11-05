🏥 Farmington NM Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with lots of travel contracts and a few solid local full-time spots. If you’re clinical and flexible, there’s good money and variety here.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $1,837 per week

Med Surg/Tele role with strong travel perks: day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,258 per week

Day-shift endoscopy contract with guaranteed hours, CE, and pet-friendly housing options for travelers.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,413 per week

Night-shift L&D assignment with day-one benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, and paid travel/per diem.

Employer: San Juan Care Center

Location: Farmington, NM (806 W Maple St)

(806 W Maple St) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 6AM–6PM or 6PM–6AM

or Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Full-time CNA role in long-term care with 401(k) and medical, dental, vision, life insurance. Good fit if you want stable shifts and a resident-focused setting.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Farmington, NM (Rehab facility)

(Rehab facility) Type: Travel, Full-time , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: $2,240–$2,407 per week

Rehab PT contract with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU access, and strong support from a long-standing travel agency.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts (M–F 6:45a–3:15p)

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $3,186 per week

High-paying nuc med tech role with weekday schedule and benefits including dental, vision, CE, and life insurance.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 6 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: Approx. $2,455 per week

Shorter 6-week MRI contract with retirement plan, HSA, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,697 per week

Nuc med tech assignment with streamlined credentialing, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Desert Hills Dental Care

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour, bonus pay

Four-day work week with health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and paid training at a long-established local practice.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington, NM

Type: Travel, Full-time , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,527 per week

MRI travel role with 3x12s, day-one benefits, weekly pay, and support from a Joint Commission–certified agency.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington, NM

Type: Travel, Full-time , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr evening shifts

, 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,427 per week

Evening CT tech contract with guaranteed hours, day-one benefits, and strong recruiter support.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still open—travel and clinical roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.