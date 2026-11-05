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Farmington
🏥 Farmington NM Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with lots of travel contracts and a few solid local full-time spots. If you’re clinical and flexible, there’s good money and variety here.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – ~$1,837/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $1,837 per week
Med Surg/Tele role with strong travel perks: day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement.
Travel GI / Endoscopy RN – ~$2,258/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,258 per week
Day-shift endoscopy contract with guaranteed hours, CE, and pet-friendly housing options for travelers.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – ~$2,413/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,413 per week
Night-shift L&D assignment with day-one benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, and paid travel/per diem.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: San Juan Care Center
- Location: Farmington, NM (806 W Maple St)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 6AM–6PM or 6PM–6AM
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Full-time CNA role in long-term care with 401(k) and medical, dental, vision, life insurance. Good fit if you want stable shifts and a resident-focused setting.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,240–$2,407/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Farmington, NM (Rehab facility)
- Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,240–$2,407 per week
Rehab PT contract with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU access, and strong support from a long-standing travel agency.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – ~$3,186/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts (M–F 6:45a–3:15p)
- Pay: Approx. $3,186 per week
High-paying nuc med tech role with weekday schedule and benefits including dental, vision, CE, and life insurance.
Travel MRI Technologist – ~$2,455/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 6 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,455 per week
Shorter 6-week MRI contract with retirement plan, HSA, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – ~$2,697/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,697 per week
Nuc med tech assignment with streamlined credentialing, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and 24/7 support.
Certified Dental Assistant – From $20/hr
- Employer: Desert Hills Dental Care
- Location: Farmington, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour, bonus pay
Four-day work week with health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and paid training at a long-established local practice.
Travel MRI Tech – ~$2,527/week
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Location: San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,527 per week
MRI travel role with 3x12s, day-one benefits, weekly pay, and support from a Joint Commission–certified agency.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$2,427/week
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Location: San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington, NM
- Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr evening shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,427 per week
Evening CT tech contract with guaranteed hours, day-one benefits, and strong recruiter support.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still open—travel and clinical roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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