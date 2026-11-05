👔 Farmington, NM Executive Jobs: Multiple High-Level Roles Open

Farmington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in banking and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience and want to stay in the Four Corners, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Farmington & Shiprock, NM (multiple branch locations listed)

(multiple branch locations listed) Type: Full-time

Application deadline: December 4, 2026 (posting may close early)

Lead a full branch team, drive growth in deposits and lending, and coach bankers while keeping operations safe and compliant. Includes a structured Branch Manager Readiness Program with mentorship and hands-on training, plus opportunities to partner with wealth, business banking, and home lending teams.

Employer: San Juan Regional Medical Center

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Senior finance role overseeing accounting, patient accounting, registration, A/R, budgeting, and financial systems for the hospital. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in finance/accounting, 8+ years of hospital finance leadership, a CPA or similar certification, and experience with tax‑exempt revenue bonds and leading a professional finance team.

Employer: San Juan Regional Medical Center

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time, on-site

Top clinical leadership role for a 198-bed regional hospital, guiding clinical quality, patient safety, and medical staff affairs. Best fit for an MD/DO with 5+ years post-residency hospital practice and 3+ years in a supervisory role, who can lead quality initiatives, peer review, credentialing, and work closely with executives and community partners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.