🎓 Farmington, NM Education Jobs & Several Training Roles

Farmington is busy hiring in schools and safety training right now. If you like helping people learn—kids or adults—this week has some solid options.

Employer: Farmington Municipal Schools

Farmington Municipal Schools Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Set yearly by the school board (not listed in posting)

Support teachers in computer-based lessons, small groups, and one-on-one help so students can succeed. Good fit if you enjoy working with kids, using technology, and being part of a school team.

Employer: Farmington Municipal Schools

Farmington Municipal Schools Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed (district teacher pay scale)

Not listed (district teacher pay scale) Requirements: NM Elementary or Early Childhood Teacher certification, Bachelor’s degree

Lead your own kindergarten classroom, use district curriculum, and work closely with families to support early learning. Great if you want your own room, love little learners, and are ready to grow your teaching career.

Employer: Safe Hands Safety

Location: Farmington, NM hub (covers NM, CO, UT, AZ)

(covers NM, CO, UT, AZ) Type: Full-time, flexible hours with regional travel

Pay: $24–$32/hour (DOE)

Benefits: Health insurance, paid leave/holidays, retirement plan, company vehicle/fuel card, qualifying travel expenses

Teach OSHA/MSHA and other safety courses to oil & gas and pipeline crews, with extra value if you’re bilingual in English/Spanish. Ideal if you have field experience, training credentials, and like being on the road helping adults work safer.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Farmington.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.