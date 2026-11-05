🚧 Farmington, NM Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Farmington’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are several local roles worth a look if you’re ready to build, fix, or lead on the jobsite.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Summit Fire & Security Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)

Journeyman-level role installing and servicing fire alarm and security systems with company vehicle, strong training, and growth potential. Ideal if you have NICET Fire Alarm certification and at least 2 years of fire life safety experience and want steady work with a national life-safety company.

Employer: S A Services Inc.

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour, 25–50 hours/week

Hands-on leadership role where you run a small crew and still work tools-in-hand on new homes, remodels, and commercial projects. Good fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, can read plans, and want a stable spot with room to grow in a small, established company.

Employer: Open Loop Energy Inc

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Shop-based role painting hydraulic components in a clean, established facility with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more after 90 days. Great if you’re detail-oriented, can measure precisely, use sprayers, lift 50 lbs, and want steady indoor work.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.85 – $24.50 per hour

Active, physical job doing tire installation, repair, rotations, and roadside service, plus customer service and sales. Comes with on-the-job training, quarterly bonus, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition assistance once eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.