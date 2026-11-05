🛒 Farmington NM Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Farmington’s customer service scene is busy right now, with openings from grocery to schools to car wash. Good mix of part-time and full-time, indoors and outdoors.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end role helping customers check out, bag groceries, and keep the front of the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and training for growth.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Not listed (varied shifts, weekends/holidays)

Not listed (varied shifts, weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role greeting customers, selling wash packages and memberships, and helping cars leave clean and shiny. Great if you enjoy high-energy, outdoor work, sales, and like perks such as same-day pay, PTO from day one, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Elior – School Dining

Location: Farmington Municipal Public Schools, Farmington, NM

Type: Part-time, onsite

Salary: $14.50/hour

School cashier role taking payments, filling orders, and keeping a clean station while serving students and staff. Offers steady schedule during school operations plus access to benefits like dental, vision, 401(k), sick time, holiday pay, and discounts (medical and tuition reimbursement for eligible employees).

Employer: Elior – School Dining

Location: Farmington Municipal Public Schools, Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $14.50/hour

Full-time version of the school cashier role, with the same duties—taking payments, customer service, and keeping things organized. Full-time status opens up medical benefits and PTO, plus room to grow within Elior’s wider school dining network.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and have other roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.