🤝 Farmington NM Community Jobs: Multiple Care Roles Hiring

Farmington has steady demand for hands-on care work, especially supporting neighbors with disabilities. If you like helping people stay active and independent, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita

Sevita Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.25 per hour + $0.40 per mile for driving

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in daily living, community outings, and personal goals like budgeting and exercise. Good fit if you’re patient, caring, and want flexible hours while building real relationships.

Employer: Sevita

Sevita Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.25 per hour + $0.40 per mile for driving

Full-time version of the caregiver role with a full benefits package for full-time employees, including 401(k) with 3% company match, paid time off, and holiday pay. You’ll help with personal care, daily routines, and community activities for people with higher support needs.

Employer: Sevita

Sevita Location: Farmington, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.25 per hour

Hands-on support role helping people with disabilities build skills and stay active in the community. Expect a mix of personal care, life-skills coaching, and outings, with training and growth opportunities if you want a long-term career in human services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.