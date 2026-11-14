Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings cover a wide range of skills and schedules.

Employer: Parkland Health Center (part of BJC HealthCare )

Parkland Health Center (part of ) Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week, 6:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m. , rotating weekends/holidays

, 36 hrs/week, , rotating weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed (benefits-eligible)

Support nurses on a busy med-surg/post-op unit with vitals, ADLs, and basic patient care. Great fit if you have CNA/EMT/Nurse Assistant/Surgical Tech experience or want to get started in hospital care with strong BJC benefits from day one of eligibility.

Employer: State of Missouri

Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time , 40-hour work week

, 40-hour work week Salary: Competitive base salary (exact amount not listed)

Serve adults in forensic and sex offender treatment units with options to add teaching, admin, and program development. Requires a full, unrestricted Missouri license and offers state benefits, pension, generous leave, and optional on-call to boost income.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Farmington, MO (travel-based)

Type: Full-time / As-needed , mostly weekends with some weekdays

, mostly with some weekdays Salary: Not listed

Provide refractions and eyeglass fittings for Reserve and National Guard service members using company-provided equipment. Good match if you have an active state optometry license, like weekend work, and enjoy serving the military community.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Treat orthopedic, sports medicine, and neurologic patients in an outpatient setting. You’ll design treatment plans, reassess progress, and coordinate with families and other providers; requires a Physical Therapist license and at least a Bachelor’s in PT.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Part-time , flexible schedule

, flexible schedule Salary: Not listed

Entry-level home care role helping clients with personal care, light housekeeping, laundry, and meals. Offers healthcare benefits, flexible hours, direct deposit, and Daily Pay, plus quick hiring if you can pass a background check and have reliable transportation.

Employer: EyeCare Partners / Clarkson Eyecare

Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive annual salary + productivity bonus (exact amount not listed)

Join a large, doctor-led eye care network with clinical autonomy, modern equipment, and a built-in referral base. Includes signing bonus, medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid maternity leave, license reimbursement, and malpractice coverage.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.