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🏥 Farmington, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Across Skills
Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings cover a wide range of skills and schedules.
Med Surg Patient Care Tech (PCT) – Nights
- Employer: Parkland Health Center (part of BJC HealthCare)
- Location: Farmington, MO
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 6:30 p.m.–7:00 a.m., rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed (benefits-eligible)
Support nurses on a busy med-surg/post-op unit with vitals, ADLs, and basic patient care. Great fit if you have CNA/EMT/Nurse Assistant/Surgical Tech experience or want to get started in hospital care with strong BJC benefits from day one of eligibility.
Psychiatrist – Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center
- Employer: State of Missouri
- Location: Farmington, MO
- Type: Full-time, 40-hour work week
- Salary: Competitive base salary (exact amount not listed)
Serve adults in forensic and sex offender treatment units with options to add teaching, admin, and program development. Requires a full, unrestricted Missouri license and offers state benefits, pension, generous leave, and optional on-call to boost income.
Optometrist – Military Readiness (Weekends)
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health
- Location: Farmington, MO (travel-based)
- Type: Full-time / As-needed, mostly weekends with some weekdays
- Salary: Not listed
Provide refractions and eyeglass fittings for Reserve and National Guard service members using company-provided equipment. Good match if you have an active state optometry license, like weekend work, and enjoy serving the military community.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Farmington, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Treat orthopedic, sports medicine, and neurologic patients in an outpatient setting. You’ll design treatment plans, reassess progress, and coordinate with families and other providers; requires a Physical Therapist license and at least a Bachelor’s in PT.
Personal Care Aide – Home Care (Part-Time)
- Employer: Addus HomeCare
- Location: Farmington, MO
- Type: Part-time, flexible schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level home care role helping clients with personal care, light housekeeping, laundry, and meals. Offers healthcare benefits, flexible hours, direct deposit, and Daily Pay, plus quick hiring if you can pass a background check and have reliable transportation.
Optometrist – Clarkson Eyecare
- Employer: EyeCare Partners / Clarkson Eyecare
- Location: Farmington, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive annual salary + productivity bonus (exact amount not listed)
Join a large, doctor-led eye care network with clinical autonomy, modern equipment, and a built-in referral base. Includes signing bonus, medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid maternity leave, license reimbursement, and malpractice coverage.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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