🏥 Farmington, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home health groups all hiring. If you’re in medical or clinical work and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Parkland Health Center (part of BJC HealthCare )

Parkland Health Center (part of ) Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, plus float coverage for day/evening shifts as needed

Work in the hospital lab doing phlebotomy and specimen processing for both inpatients and outpatients. Good fit if you like a fast pace, patient contact, and want to get started in healthcare with just a high school diploma and no prior experience required (BLS and phlebotomy certs needed).

Employer: BJC Medical Group at Parkland Health Center

at Parkland Health Center Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, daytime only; no weekends; no BJC holidays

License: CPNP / Nurse Practitioner + RN, Master’s in Nursing required

See same-day pediatric overflow patients in a primary care clinic setting, with strong autonomy under a collaborative agreement. Great if you want clinic hours, no weekends, and the backing of a large, well-known health system.

Employer: Elara Caring

Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Requirements: Associate degree in a nursing-related field, current RN license, 2+ years home care RN experience (Home Health or Hospice)

Lead and coordinate patient care for home health, including plans of care, OASIS reviews, and documentation oversight. Good match if you’re an experienced home health RN who likes clinical leadership, quality work, and some flexibility to travel between patient homes and offices.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – Parkland Therapy Services

Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.69 – $60.29 per hour (based on qualifications and experience)

(based on qualifications and experience) Schedule: 4×10s or 5×8s, two later days until 6 PM; inpatient weekend rotation every 7–8 weeks; 1 holiday rotation

Treat mostly outpatient ortho, sports med, and neuro patients in a smaller community setting. This role offers a sign-on bonus and CEU budget, plus full BJC benefits, and is open to new PT grads with a valid Physical Therapist license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.