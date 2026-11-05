🏥 Farmington, MO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready to care for others, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week)

Pay: $64,000 – $87,500 per year (for 40 hrs/week; actual pay based on skills and experience)

(for 40 hrs/week; actual pay based on skills and experience) Highlights: Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, helping them regain strength, mobility, and independence. You’ll follow plans set by an Occupational Therapist, teach patients and families home programs, and join care coordination and discharge planning. Requires current OTA license, CPR, driver’s license, auto insurance, and reliable transportation.

Employer: State of Missouri – Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center

Location: 1016 West Columbia Street, Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Entry-level role (0–1 year experience) supporting mentally ill forensic clients in a high-security setting. You’ll help run group activities (recreation, music, occupational, etc.) that build social skills, responsibility, and coping skills. Strong fit if you’re compassionate, calm, and interested in mental health work with excellent state benefits and pension.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: view on Indeed)

Employer: PMMA – Farmington Presbyterian Manor

Location: Farmington, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $28.00/hour plus shift & weekend differential; extra pay for experience

Highlights: Provide direct nursing care and supervise CNAs in a senior living community with a faith-based, not-for-profit mission. Great if you enjoy long-term relationships with residents. Requires LPN license; geriatric/long-term care and IV certification are a plus. Offers strong benefits like loan payment help, scholarships, 403(b), and health, dental, and vision insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.