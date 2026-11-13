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Farmington
⚠️ City email notifications delayed by Microsoft outage
11 days ago
⚠️ City email replies may be delayed today
As of November 13, 2026, 8:23 AM, the City of Farmington, MN is experiencing delays with some automated emails because of a Microsoft 365 outage.
This affects things like:
- Farmington Fix request emails
- Toys for Town emails
Your requests are still being received by the city — you just might not get the usual confirmation or follow-up emails as quickly.
If you’ve submitted something and don’t see an email right away, give it a little extra time while this issue is resolved.
More Info: Alert Center • Email Service Update
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