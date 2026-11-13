⚠️ City email replies may be delayed today

As of November 13, 2026, 8:23 AM, the City of Farmington, MN is experiencing delays with some automated emails because of a Microsoft 365 outage.

This affects things like:

Farmington Fix request emails

request emails Toys for Town emails

Your requests are still being received by the city — you just might not get the usual confirmation or follow-up emails as quickly.

If you’ve submitted something and don’t see an email right away, give it a little extra time while this issue is resolved.