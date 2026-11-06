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Farmington

📢 Toys for Town 2026: holiday help, donations & volunteers

8 days ago
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📢 Holiday help and giving: Toys for Town 2026

Toys for Town is the Farmington Police Department’s annual toy drive that gives local families a holiday meal kit and gifts for their children. In 2025, it helped 490 children from over 175 families, and they expect similar numbers this year.

Need help this year?

  • You must live in the Farmington School District and/or your child must attend a Farmington school.
  • Children must be under 18 or still enrolled in the district.
  • Email Toys for Town Requests (email address provided on the city site).
  • You’ll get a survey link; fill out one survey per child.
  • Sign-up runs through Tuesday, December 15.

Want to volunteer?

  • Wrapping and delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 am at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
  • Just show up at 9 am ready to wrap.

Want to donate toys?

  • Drop toys at participating businesses shown on the city’s donation map.
  • Donations accepted until Monday, December 14.

More Info: Toys for Town 2026 • Farmington, MN

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