📢 Toys for Town 2026: holiday help, donations & volunteers

📢 Holiday help and giving: Toys for Town 2026

Toys for Town is the Farmington Police Department’s annual toy drive that gives local families a holiday meal kit and gifts for their children. In 2025, it helped 490 children from over 175 families, and they expect similar numbers this year.

Need help this year?

You must live in the Farmington School District and/or your child must attend a Farmington school .

and/or your child must . Children must be under 18 or still enrolled in the district.

or still enrolled in the district. Email Toys for Town Requests (email address provided on the city site).

(email address provided on the city site). You’ll get a survey link; fill out one survey per child .

. Sign-up runs through Tuesday, December 15.

Want to volunteer?

Wrapping and delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 19 , 9 am at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

, at Just show up at 9 am ready to wrap.

Want to donate toys?