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Farmington
📢 Toys for Town 2026: holiday help, donations & volunteers
8 days ago
📢 Holiday help and giving: Toys for Town 2026
Toys for Town is the Farmington Police Department’s annual toy drive that gives local families a holiday meal kit and gifts for their children. In 2025, it helped 490 children from over 175 families, and they expect similar numbers this year.
Need help this year?
- You must live in the Farmington School District and/or your child must attend a Farmington school.
- Children must be under 18 or still enrolled in the district.
- Email Toys for Town Requests (email address provided on the city site).
- You’ll get a survey link; fill out one survey per child.
- Sign-up runs through Tuesday, December 15.
Want to volunteer?
- Wrapping and delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 am at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
- Just show up at 9 am ready to wrap.
Want to donate toys?
- Drop toys at participating businesses shown on the city’s donation map.
- Donations accepted until Monday, December 14.
More Info: Toys for Town 2026 • Farmington, MN
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