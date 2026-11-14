Healthcare hiring is strong in Farmington, MI right now, especially in long‑term care and therapy support roles. If you’re looking for steady hours and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Align ENT + Allergy (Michigan Ear Institute)

Align ENT + Allergy (Michigan Ear Institute) Location: Farmington, MI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Blend hands-on patient care with front desk work in a vestibular rehab and balance clinic. Great fit if you want experience in physical therapy, like staying organized, and enjoy both admin tasks and working directly with patients.

Employer: MediLodge of Farmington

Location: Farmington, MI

Type: Likely full-time/part-time, 12-hour shifts (6:30am–7pm, 6:30pm–7am)

Likely full-time/part-time, 12-hour shifts (6:30am–7pm, 6:30pm–7am) Starting Pay: $22.90 per hour (includes $3.40/hr supplement)

Work in long‑term care and short‑term rehab with one of Michigan’s largest providers. This role offers strong hourly pay, daily/weekly/bi‑weekly pay options, and a big benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and referral bonuses.

Employer: MediLodge of Farmington

Location: Farmington, MI

Type: Likely full-time

Likely full-time Starting Pay: $45.52–$61.02 per hour (based on experience, shift, and incentives)

Provide and coordinate total nursing care while leading the clinical team in a skilled nursing/rehab setting. Standout perks include high hourly rates, flexible pay options, and potential student loan repayment up to $40,000 plus a $10,000 stipend for eligible nurses new to skilled nursing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same site. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare spots in Farmington tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.