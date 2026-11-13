Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Farmington, MI.

Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group

Doctors Urgent Care Group Location: Farmington, MI (urgent care clinic)

(urgent care clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000–$120,000 base + up to ~$22K in benefits and up to $12K productivity bonus

Work in a busy urgent care with a lot of autonomy and support. This role comes with partnership options, 4 weeks PTO, BCBS health, 5% 401(k) match, CME support, gym membership, and extra shift/profit-sharing bonuses.

Employer: Align ENT + Allergy / Michigan Ear Institute

Location: Farmington, MI (single outpatient clinic)

(single outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time (weekdays only) ; part-time considered

; part-time considered Salary: Not listed

Outpatient PTA role focused on vestibular rehab, balance, and fall prevention at one location, Monday–Friday. Great fit if you like steady hours and close teamwork; benefits include medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: CC Rehab

Location: Milford/Brighton, MI (serving clients in their homes; hiring from Farmington area)

(serving clients in their homes; hiring from Farmington area) Type: Full-time and Part-time , day shift

, day shift Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily living and independence at home. No certification required (they’ll train), but you’ll need to be 18+, have a valid MI driver’s license, insurance, and reliable transportation.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.