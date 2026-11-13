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🏥 Farmington, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Farmington, MI.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant
- Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group
- Location: Farmington, MI (urgent care clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000–$120,000 base + up to ~$22K in benefits and up to $12K productivity bonus
Work in a busy urgent care with a lot of autonomy and support. This role comes with partnership options, 4 weeks PTO, BCBS health, 5% 401(k) match, CME support, gym membership, and extra shift/profit-sharing bonuses.
Physical Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Align ENT + Allergy / Michigan Ear Institute
- Location: Farmington, MI (single outpatient clinic)
- Type: Full-time (weekdays only); part-time considered
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient PTA role focused on vestibular rehab, balance, and fall prevention at one location, Monday–Friday. Great fit if you like steady hours and close teamwork; benefits include medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) with employer contribution.
Home Health Aide
- Employer: CC Rehab
- Location: Milford/Brighton, MI (serving clients in their homes; hiring from Farmington area)
- Type: Full-time and Part-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily living and independence at home. No certification required (they’ll train), but you’ll need to be 18+, have a valid MI driver’s license, insurance, and reliable transportation.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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