Farmington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for OB/GYN and imaging pros. If you’re looking for a role with great pay and a small-town feel, these are worth a look.

Employer: MaineHealth Franklin Hospital

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital Location: Farmington, ME

Type: Full-time (mix of outpatient & inpatient)

Full-time (mix of outpatient & inpatient) Salary: $117,300 – $151,800/year

Join a busy OB/GYN team providing prenatal, labor & delivery, and women’s health care with 1:4 shared call. Ideal if you have 2+ years L&D and office experience, are comfortable with moderate-to-high risk pregnancies, and want a four-season outdoor lifestyle.

Employer: MaineHealth Franklin Hospital

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital Location: Farmington, ME

Type: .9 FTE clinical / .1 FTE administrative

Salary: $424,625/year base

Lead a full-scope OB/GYN practice with 4 physicians and 1 CNM at a Level 1 Maternal Center delivering ~250 babies a year. Includes shared 1:4 weekend call, academic ties to Maine Medical Center & Tufts, and eligibility for loan forgiveness programs (NHSC site and PSLF-qualifying employer).

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Farmington, ME

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr day shifts Pay: $2,581 per week (includes taxable + stipend; subject to confirmation)

Short-term CT Tech role with a national travel agency that guarantees stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Good fit if you want solid weekly pay, a set schedule, and a chance to try life in western Maine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer or agency often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.