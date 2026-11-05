🏥 Farmington, ME Healthcare Jobs With Flexible Schedules & Strong Pay

Healthcare hiring around Farmington, Maine is steady right now, with options from hands-on home care to high-level clinical roles. If you’re in healthcare and want better balance or a new challenge, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Farmington, ME (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on visit volume)

(about depending on visit volume) Perks: $1,500 sign-on bonus, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), education support, option to move into full-time later.

You’ll visit adults and seniors in their homes or skilled nursing facilities to complete 1-hour comprehensive health assessments—no ongoing panel, just focused visits. Scheduling is built around your availability (days, evenings, weekends), so this is great if you want extra income on top of another job or more control over your hours.

Employer: Caring Hands Home Care, LLC

Location: Farmington, ME (clients’ homes)

(clients’ homes) Type: Full-time, overnight

Schedule: 9 p.m.–7 a.m., every other weekend; flexible hours (10–40 hrs/week) with paid travel time.

Support clients with daily living in their own homes—personal care, meal prep, and light housekeeping—so they can stay independent. PSS certification is preferred but training is available, plus you get paid time off, weekend/holiday differentials, paid orientation, and mileage reimbursement. Good fit if you’re dependable, have reliable transportation, and like one-on-one care.

Employer: Sugar Maple Health (recruiting for a local clinic)

(recruiting for a local clinic) Location: Farmington, ME

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Starting at $82,000/year , based on experience

, based on experience Setting: Outpatient clinic, general orthopedics , single-site caseload

Outpatient clinic, , single-site caseload Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Benefits: Comprehensive benefits package.

Staff-level PT role focused on direct patient care in one clinic—no community travel. If you want steady hours, no weekends, and a clean outpatient ortho caseload, this is a solid option.

Employer: MaineHealth – Franklin Memorial Hospital

Location: Farmington, ME

Type: Full-time (physician role)

Full-time (physician role) Salary: $395,000/year base plus potential incentives

plus potential incentives Practice: Full-scope OB/GYN (office, OR, obstetrics), Level 1 Maternal Center, ~250 deliveries/year

Full-scope OB/GYN (office, OR, obstetrics), Level 1 Maternal Center, ~250 deliveries/year Team: 4 physicians + 1 CNM; 1:4 weekend call

4 physicians + 1 CNM; Extras: Academic affiliation with Maine Medical Center & Tufts University School of Medicine, teaching opportunities, loan repayment eligibility (NHSC/PSLF), relocation assistance, comprehensive benefits.

Ideal for BC/BE OB/GYNs who want a community-focused rural practice with strong system support and the chance to teach residents and medical students. J1/H1B candidates are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are flexible on schedule and experience, especially for the right attitude and fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.