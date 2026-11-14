Farmington Hills has a nice mix of food and hospitality roles right now, from chill lounge vibes to steady senior living kitchens.

Employer: Blu Hookah Lounge / Location: 27849 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Blu Hookah Lounge / Type: Full-Time / Part-Time

Full-Time / Part-Time Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour, about 20–40 hours/week

Make and manage hookahs in a fun, social lounge setting. They offer flexible schedules, employee discounts, paid training, and are open to training you if you’re 18+ and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Type: Full-Time (and Part-Time options listed)

Full-Time (and Part-Time options listed) Pay: Base pay set by experience (range not listed)

Cook for residents in a senior living community with no late nights and a more relaxed pace than restaurant work. Benefits can include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition help, and employee discounts, depending on your status.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.